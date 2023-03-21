Delaware Horse Farm Struggles to Fight Deadly Equine Virus

A horse farm in Delaware has recently had to essentially shut down after an equine herpes virus took the life of a beloved horse.

NBC10's Tim Furlong visited Wellspring Farm in Wilmington, for a look at the conditions at the farm as owners attempt to eradicate the virus before it has a chance to spread to other animals.

"I love sharing horses and the experience horses give us with people and I can’t do that right now," Tiffany Wallace, owner of Wellspring Farm told NBC10.

Already, Wellspring Farms has lost a beloved horse -- named Peppermint -- after it contracted the virus and suffered severe neurological problems.

"It was heartbreaking. She was very dear to me. Seeing a horse not able to get up is really hard," Alex Pyle, who works at the farm, told NBC10.

In an effort to protect the 61 horses that are housed here, the farm is keeping them separated.

"They aren't allowed to touch noses, that's the issue," said Wallace.

The respiratory virus is not harmful to humans, but workers at the farm are taking precautions to help stop the spread of germs. They need 21 days of no fever in any of the horses before the farm can re-open for riding classes.

The farm recently had a five day streak going, but that ended after a horse was found with a fever.

Owners who board their horses here are helping the farm stay afloat as it struggles to kill the virus, but there is some concern that the farm could lose business if it can't reopen in time for spring riding lessons and summer camps.