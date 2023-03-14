Delaware High School Athletic Trainer Had Sex With Teen Student, Police Say

A 52-year-old former employee of Seaford High School, in Seaford, Delaware, has been charged with six separate counts of child sexual abuse after he, allegedly, had an ongoing relationship with a 17-year-old student at the school.

On Tuesday, Kathy Jennings, Delaware's attorney general, announced the charges against Jerry Sodano, of Bridgeville, who was an athletic trainer for the high school.

According to law enforcement officials, between August of 2016 and January of 2017, Sodano "repeatedly and illegally engaged in sexual activity with the 17-year-old victim."

“It bears repeating: nothing matters more than protecting our kids,” Jennings said in a statement. “These are gravely serious allegations. When they were brought to our attention, our office and the Delaware State Police acted swiftly to investigate, to support the victim, and to protect students from any further contact with the defendant. We are asking for the community’s assistance in our investigation and will continue to coordinate with Delaware State Police and the Seaford School District to ensure justice and student safety.”

Sodano was charged on five counts of child sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust, authority or supervision, a count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and related offenses.

Law enforcement officials said that there is concern that Sodano may have had other victims while he was working at the school.

Officers are asking anyone who may have information about any of these allegations or knowledge of other crimes to contact Det. Lingo of Delaware State Police at 302-752-3864.