2 ex-Delaware firefighters chased co-worker while carrying noose, police say

Jay Droney and Jordan Hastings both face hate crime charges after they allegedly chased a co-worker while holding a noose while Droney yelled racist comments

By David Chang

Two former Delaware firefighters carried a noose and chased a co-worker while one of them made racist comments towards him, investigators said.

On April 9, 2025, Delaware State Police were contacted by the Millville Volunteer Fire Company administration regarding a previously unreported hate crime at their station on Atlantic Avenue in Millville, police said. Investigators later learned that in February 2024, volunteer firefighters Jay Droney, 27, of Millville, and Jordan Hastings, 23, of Delmar, chased a fellow volunteer firefighter around the station while carrying a rope tied in the shape of a noose, police said.

During the incident, Droney made a racist comment toward the victim, according to police. Investigators also said Droney made additional racist comments to the victim on several occasions after the first incident.

Warrants were obtained for both Droney and Hastings on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Both men turned themselves in and are both charged with hate crime, conspiracy and harassment. They were both released on their own recognizance and are no longer members of the company.

Police have not revealed why it took more than a year for the initial incident to be reported, when the fire company first learned of the allegations or when Droney and Hastings were fired.

L to R: Jordan Hastings, Jay Droney. Credit: Delaware State Police

