Have you seen him? Delaware inmate walks off from work release

The Delaware Department of Correction is on the search for a prisoner who they say walked away during an approved work pass earlier this week.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 28-year-old Kyle Ashe, the DOC said. His whereabouts were "unknown" and "unauthorized."

Ashe "willfully walked away from the Plummer Community Corrections Center (PCCC) in Wilmington after failing to return from an approved work pass" on Tuesday, the DOC said.

Ashe last lived in Middletown, Delaware, the DOC said. He stands around 6 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a gray jacket, black jeans, black sneakers and a black knit hat when he escaped.

The DOC explained the type of facility where Ashe was being held for probation violation and criminal contempt:

"Community Corrections Centers are Level 4 facilities where the Department of Correction manages offenders who are transitioning back into the community. These centers are not secured like Level 5 prisons, as offenders are permitted to the leave the facility to go to work, seek jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions."

Officials asked anyone with info about Ashe to call (800) 542-9524 or local police.