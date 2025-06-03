Delaware DMV warns residents to be aware of text message phishing scam

Officials with Delaware's Department of Motor Vehicles are warning residents of the first state to be on alert for text messages that claim to come from the department and demand payment for unpaid violations.

It's a scam, officials said.

In an alert shared Tuesday morning, officials with Delaware's DMV said a phishing scam has surfaced that is seeing fraudsters sending text messages to residents in the state and claiming that they are from the DMV.

The scammer, officials said, include a link in the texts and the target of the scam needs to "click on a link" in order to take care of unpaid traffic violations, toll violations, or account replenishment concerns.

But, officials said that these texts are a scam intended to fool people into sharing financial information.

The DMV, officials said, doesn't contact people over email or text demanding payment for violations.

“Please, no matter who the message is from, don’t click on a link to initiate a payment of any type unless you are confident the message is legit,” DMV Director Amy Anthony said in a statement. “When we see something like this our initial reaction is to panic and do whatever the message is asking of us. These scammers know that. They are counting on it. My best advice is if it looks suspicious, it probably is. If you are unsure, take a moment and then reread the message. Typically, you will see the red flags the second time around."

Anyone who receives a suspicious text or email can report it to the Federal Trade Commission or the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov. When reporting, officials ask that you include the phone number from where the text originated and the website listed within the text.

Anyone who clicks on a suspicious link or has provided sensitive information to an unknown source should secure their personal information, and financial accounts and dispute any unfamiliar charges with their financial institutions and credit card companies, officials said.

For more information about you license or registration, log on to your MyDMV account at MyDMV Account Services - Division of Motor Vehicles or dmv.de.gov.

You may also call 302-744-2500 or email DMVCustomerService@delaware.gov.

For information about your E-ZPass account, visit ezpassde.com, stop by the E-ZPassDE Customer Service Center in Downtown Dover, or call 1-888-397-2773.