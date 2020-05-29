Delaware Details Reopenings of Summer Camps, Courts Next Month

Delaware will enter phase 1 of its reopening process on June 1, and Gov. John Carney and his administration announced some details to what will begin once phase 2 starts later in June.

Summer camps, in-person summer school and the state court system will all be activated in phase 2, though with stringent oversight and some limitations, state officials announced Friday.

The state issued guidance for all three:

For the court system, a four-phase reopening will begin in early June and is expected to continue mid-month.

"The media will be included in Phase One of the reopening process along with attorneys and other professionals who have business with the courts," a bulletin from the state court system said. "The public will be welcomed back in Phase Two, which is expected to take place as soon as June 15, but that date is not certain and will depend on how well Phase One goes."