coronavirus

Delaware Details Reopenings of Summer Camps, Courts Next Month

The state announced phased openings of summer programming for children and its court system, starting in June

NBC Universal, Inc.

Delaware will enter phase 1 of its reopening process on June 1, and Gov. John Carney and his administration announced some details to what will begin once phase 2 starts later in June.

Summer camps, in-person summer school and the state court system will all be activated in phase 2, though with stringent oversight and some limitations, state officials announced Friday.

The state issued guidance for all three:

For the court system, a four-phase reopening will begin in early June and is expected to continue mid-month.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 35 mins ago

Sen. Casey Says Antibody Test Suggests He Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year

Pennsylvania 9 mins ago

Pennsylvania Mail-In Ballot Didn’t Arrive? Here’s What to Do

"The media will be included in Phase One of the reopening process along with attorneys and other professionals who have business with the courts," a bulletin from the state court system said. "The public will be welcomed back in Phase Two, which is expected to take place as soon as June 15, but that date is not certain and will depend on how well Phase One goes."

This article tagged under:

coronavirusDelawarecoronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us