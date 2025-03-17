Teen shot to death in Delaware community

A young person was shot and killed in New Castle County, Delaware, Sunday.

New Castle County police warned people to avoid "Clarion Court near the intersection of Durham Court in the Kimberton neighborhood" during the afternoon of Sunday, March 16, 2025. The neighborhood is located not far from Newark's University of Delaware.

County police officers were investigating the area around 4 p.m., causing roads to be closed, police said.

Investigators later said a 19-year-old was shot to death, but revealed no further details.

