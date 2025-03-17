New Castle County

Teen shot to death in Delaware community

A deadly shooting took place in the Kimberton neighborhood of New Castle County on March 16, 2025, police say

By Dan Stamm

A young person was shot and killed in New Castle County, Delaware, Sunday.

New Castle County police warned people to avoid "Clarion Court near the intersection of Durham Court in the Kimberton neighborhood" during the afternoon of Sunday, March 16, 2025. The neighborhood is located not far from Newark's University of Delaware.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

County police officers were investigating the area around 4 p.m., causing roads to be closed, police said.

Investigators later said a 19-year-old was shot to death, but revealed no further details.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Castle CountyDelawareGun violence
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us