Delaware daycare worker charged with child abuse, police say

A daycare worker from Wilmington, Delaware has been charged after allegedly trying to suffocate a toddler while working, according to police.

Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police said Samantha Diaz, 22, has been charged with multiple felonies in reference to child abuse at a daycare facility.

Léelo en español aquí

Police said on Feb. 1, officers responded to Nemours Children’s Hospital in reference to an abuse investigation.

An investigation revealed that the parents of the child received a call from the daycare - Educational Enrichment Center - after a staff member reported that the child woke up from her nap and had suspicious injuries to her face, according to police.

It was reported by medical staff that the victim had sustained multiple physical injuries to her face, police said.

According to police, the child was treated and later released and is expected to make a full recovery.

Following a thorough investigation, police said Diaz was charged with one felony count of suffocation and one felony count of child abuse in the second degree.

Diaz was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and held in lieu of $70,000 cash bail, police said.

Police said Diaz was employed at multiple daycare facilities and there is a concern there may be additional victims.

If you have any information regarding this case or other incidents you can contact Detective Donovan at (302- 395-2781 or email at Matthew.donovan@newcastlede.gov

Tips can also be forwarded to:

New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at (302) 573-2800

Criminal Investigations Unit at (302) 395-8110

Online through Facebook (IM) “New Castle County Police”

Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333

Online at http://www.delawarecrimestoppers.com

Tips can be submitted anonymously.