Council members in Delaware County approved a property tax hike on Wednesday with only one member voting against it.

The tax hike will be 23% with the average homeowner's tax bill going up by about $185 per year.

The vote passed four to one with Richard Womack voting against the increase.

Residents in the county got to voice their concerns about tax hike ahead of the council's vote.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The council revealed this hike last week when they presented their 2025 budget.

County officials said that this hike is necessary to fund essential projects and to modernize facilities.