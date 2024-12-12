Pennsylvania

Delco residents face impending property tax hike after council members vote

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

Council members in Delaware County approved a property tax hike on Wednesday with only one member voting against it.

The tax hike will be 23% with the average homeowner's tax bill going up by about $185 per year.

The vote passed four to one with Richard Womack voting against the increase.

Residents in the county got to voice their concerns about tax hike ahead of the council's vote.

The council revealed this hike last week when they presented their 2025 budget.

County officials said that this hike is necessary to fund essential projects and to modernize facilities.

