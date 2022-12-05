Police Investigate Incident at New Delaware County Townhome

Some sort of incident drew Pennsylvania State Police to a Delaware County townhome complex early Monday morning.

The scene played out before daybreak along Turner Lane in a new housing complex off West Baltimore Pike (U.S. Route 1) in Middletown Township. The housing community is located between Wawa corporate headquarters and the Media station of state police.

State police didn't immediately reveal what led to the investigation focused on a home with Christmas decorations visible inside. They had taped off a section outside the home and appeared to be talking to a woman.

Police cleared the scene after several hours.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

NBC10 has multiple requests in with police for more information.

Check back for updates.