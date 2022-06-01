Capitol Insurrection

Delaware County Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Charge in U.S. Capitol Riot

Richard Michetti, 29, of Ridley Park, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Washington to a charge of aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding

A Delaware County, Pennsylvania, man has pleaded guilty to a felony count in relation to the January 2021 U.S. Capitol riot after his ex-girlfriend turned him in after he reportedly insulted her intelligence for not believing the election was stolen.

Richard Michetti, 29, of Ridley Park, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Washington to a charge of aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding. He was originally also charged with trespassing, violent entry and disorderly conduct.

FBI authorities said a former romantic partner of Michetti alerted authorities about his presence a day after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Officials said photos showed him inside the Capitol Rotunda.

The affidavit alleged that Michetti said he was there to protest the election results and told the informant in a text message several hours after the siege began “If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Michetti said little during Tuesday's hearing. He is to be sentenced on Sept. 1, and although the charge carries a maximum 20-year sentence, federal sentencing guidelines call for a prison term of 15 to 21 months, the paper reported.

