Law enforcement in the Philadelphia suburbs said drug dealers were laundering money in a day care and gym hoping to use those businesses as fronts for the cash they were making on the streets selling coke, meth and other deadly drugs.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer joined Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt and Marple Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff Friday to reveal charges against five people.

"The reason we do this is not to fight a war on drugs, the reason we do this is because there are people in our county -- our neighbors and our family members -- who suffer from addiction and people are victimizing them by selling this poison and taking their lives," Stollsteimer said.

“We have to stop the people who are preying on them by selling these poisons,” the DA added.

The drug dealing ring was dismantled after a countywide task force moved in – bought drugs and tracked the sellers and the leader of the organization, police said.

The so-called "Mousetrap" investigation began in May with undercover drug buys, according to criminal complaints obtained by NBC10.

On Friday, police announced the arrests of Ernest Baxter, Joseph Clements, Marquice Justice, Devon Starks and Kevin Williams. Authorities said more arrests could come.

For months the law enforcement agencies banded together to take out the suspected group of drug traffickers that authorities said peddled cocaine, crack, crystal meth and fentanyl on the streets for cash.

The group invested in a local gym and day care to launder the cash to try and hide the illegal drug sales, authorities said. Some workers at the businesses were paid in cash, unbeknownst that it could have been from drug sales.

Authorities said that it didn't appear drug deals took place in the day care or gym.

Investigators seized cars – some high end -- and searched multiple homes and businesses to dismantle the organization, authorities said.

Police credited the bust on at-times tedious electronic surveillance and potentially dangerous undercover buys, something not lost on Bernhardt, a former narcotics officer. He even had previous contact with one of the suspects.

Barnhardt said he arrested Baxter about a decade ago. He said that they “didn’t think outside the box” following that arrest to see if other area communities were involved. Now thanks to partnership, they were able to take down this drug ring.

Baxter, Clements, Justice and Williams remained jailed Friday after being arraigned on drug dealing and corrupt organization charges, according to online court records. It was unclear if any had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

An online court record couldn't be located for Starks.