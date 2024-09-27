Delco officials join forces with retailers to combat organized retail crime

Officials in Delaware County are working to combat retail theft.

A special seminar was held Friday, Sept. 27, bringing together law enforcement and big retailers to discuss strategies for stopping and preventing organized retail crime.

District attorneys from Delaware County and Chester County, as well as representatives from several police departments and retail stores -- including Acme, Giant, Lowe’s, Giant, Walgreens, CVS, and Wawa -- were in attendance.

The presentation was titled "Organized Retail Crime: Collaboration and Perspectives" and was created to educate retailers and members of law enforcement about a new law focused on retail theft, particularly organized retail crime rings.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The new law, which took effect July 1, established the Office of Deputy Attorney General for Organized Retail Crime Theft, which includes five prosecuting attorneys who will focus on retail theft in districts throughout the state.

Officials said that under the new law, "the retail value thresholds that correlate with second and third-degree felonies were cut in half, with the result that more felony charges for retail theft will be charged and prosecuted."

“Law enforcement officials throughout the Commonwealth have watched with growing alarm the uptick in the number of retail theft incidents, particularly those involving organized networks," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said "Combatting these sophisticated networks requires a coordinated and collaborative approach, which is why we were so eager to move forward with today’s training. We are deeply appreciative of Attorney General Henry’s commitment to addressing this problem, as well as that of our partners in the Chester County District Attorney’s office, the Chamber of Commerce, members of law enforcement, and our retailers.

According to a report that analyzed crime in 23 American cities and states, the first half of 2024 saw a decrease in all types of crime except for reports of shoplifting, which rose 24 percent.

The thefts are not only deadly and dangerous but also devasting to retailers, costing them billions, according to officials.

Law enforcement officials said during the "Organized Retail Crime" seminar that retailers should always report thefts, no matter how small.