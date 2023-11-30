Students with special needs share their art at 2nd annual Adapted ArT Showcase

It's not just art that filled the Morton Education Center in Delaware County on Thursday, but an expression for hundreds of students with special needs.

Students like Madison Anderson.

"Madison is a child with autism. But, she is very artistic and the way she expresses herself is through her artwork," her mom Michelle Anderson said. "Each individual character is drawn, cut out, colored and then they're put together. They're actually taped together to create this scene and then there's the story behind it."

Madison's story was so compelling, it was her artwork that inspired the Delaware County Intermediate Unit to hold the Adapted ArT Showcase for a second year in a row.

"I was talking to one of my colleagues, Jason, and one thing led to another and we said 'Wouldn’t it be great to have an art showcase for students with disabilities so we can see all of the amazing talents these students have,'" Delaware County Intermediate Unit professional development specialist Nora Connell told NBC10.

Earlier today, DCIU posted some behind the scenes photos on Facebook while they were setting up for the event.

Everything from abstract art to cork sculptures to even a picture of Simba from the Lion King. There were over 500 pieces of art that came from students all over the county.

"It’s really a special moment because it's an opportunity to let the students shine. We are just providing a platform for them," Jason Gonzalez of Delaware County Intermediate Unit said.

These students are using art to express who they are while sharing their talent for the world to see.