Delaware children's pastor arrested on multiple child porn charges, officials say

The Delaware Department of Justice announced Friday a former Seaford children's pastor was arrested and charged with 10 felony counts of Dealing in Child Pornography.

James R. Dryden, 74, was arrested last week following an investigation by the state's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Prosecutors said the investigation started after multiple CyberTips generated by Microsoft showed that Dryden’s IP address had accessed and downloaded child sexual abuse material.

After receiving tips, detectives from the Delaware State Police and investigators from the Department of Justice contacted Dryden at his home and discovered additional child sexual abuse material on his personal devices, officials said.

The Justice Department said Dryden has been a children’s pastor with Stein Highway Church of God for more than 20 years.

“The evidence in this investigation is deeply disturbing,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Nothing is more important than protecting our kids, and I’m grateful for the members of the ICAC Task Force who dedicate their lives to keeping our most vulnerable citizens safe.”

Dryden was not charged with contracting a child and investigators said they are not currently aware of any victims affiliated with the church.

Due to the nature of Dryden's previous line of work, officials are now seeking any information the public may have about this case.

If you have information you can contact the Delaware ICAC Task Force at 302-739-2030.

Officials said Dryden was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $500,000 cash bail.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.