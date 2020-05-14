Delaware Beaches, Pools to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Delaware's beaches and community pools will reopen for Memorial Day weekend, Gov. John Carney announced Thursday.

That's the same day that New Jersey announced it would reopen beaches in time for the holiday weekend.

In both cases, visitors must maintain social distancing and wear face coverings.

But out of staters should not rush in. The state's mandatory, 14-day quarantine on people coming from other states and its ban on short-term rentals remain in effect.

The beaches and community pools can reopen at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22, but pools are limited to 20 percent of regular capacity. Swim lessons and swim team practice are not permitted.

Ice cream stores and trucks may reopen a little earlier -- this Friday at 5 p.m. -- for take-out or curbside pick-up only.

“Summer at the beach and the pool is a huge part of life for so many Delawareans. As we ease our way into a new normal, we’re trying to find ways for Delawareans to enjoy the outdoors and the company of their families,” Carney said in a statement.

“I want to be very clear to our friends who want to travel here from outside the state. While we hope one day soon to be able to welcome you to our beaches, that time has not yet come," Carney said. "We need to reopen Delaware in a controlled way that doesn’t put anyone at risk.”

Several popular Delaware beaches, including Dewey, Lewes and South Bethany beaches, had already reopened for walking and jogging only. Bethany Beach and Rehoboth Beach have announced similar plans to reopen this Friday.