Delaware Beach Town Says July 4 Fireworks Are on This Year

A Delaware city's popular fireworks display celebrating Independence Day is on this year, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the event being called off last year.

The city of Rehoboth Beach announced Friday that its traditional fireworks show will take place Saturday, July 3, the News Journal reported.

City officials had recently discussed canceling the display for a second year, according to the newspaper. Friday's decision followed new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that saidfully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks or ensure social distancing in most cases.

“We’re really excited that the country is opening back up and that we are able to celebrate with our annual fireworks display,” City Manager Sharon Lynn said in a statement.

“It’s been a challenging year-and-a-half and, like everyone else, we’re eager to have a little fun and enjoy the kind of summer activities that Rehoboth Beach is so well known for,” she said.