Delaware Bank Executive Dies After Shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Officials say a bank executive in Delaware has died after being hit by a stray bullet while driving.

News outlets report that Carrie Mondell was shot on Tuesday, just before 5 p.m. in Wilmington. Mondell was hit by a stray bullet and crashed her car.

Mondell, who was 37, was the vice president and director of operational risk management at WSFS Bank. The bank's building is near where the shooting happened.

On Friday, WSFS chairman and CEO Rodger Levenson released a statement, saying it was “impossible to put into words the grief and shock we all feel.”

A 22-year-old man was also shot. He suffered critical injuries.

There has been no arrest in the case.

