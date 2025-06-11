Armed suspects wanted after stealing car from man outside Delaware motel: Police

State police are investigating an armed carjacking that happened outside a motel in Delaware.

According to police, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, around 2:35 a.m., troopers responded to the Riverview Motel, located at 7811 Governor Printz Boulevard, Claymont, for a report of an armed carjacking.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking to his car in the motel’s parking lot when he saw two to three unknown suspects attempting to get into his car.

The victim confronted the suspects, which led to a physical altercation during which two of the suspects displayed firearms, police said. The suspects eventually fled in the victim's car towards Governor Printz Boulevard.

The victim was evaluated at the scene by EMS for a minor injury, police said.

Police said the suspects are described as two to three men, last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective R. Strecker by calling 302-365-8413.

Information can also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.