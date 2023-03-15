Delaware Apartment Complex Evacuated After Ruptured Pipe Floods Building

A Delaware apartment complex was evacuated and deemed uninhabitable after a ruptured sprinkler pipe caused flooding inside the building.

On Wednesday at 6:02 p.m., firefighters arrived at the Fountainview Apartments on 3000 Fountainview Circle in Newark in response to a fire alarm. The firefighters were told the alarm was the result of a waterflow or sprinkler activation.

Firefighters found a ruptured sprinkler pipe on the fourth floor as well as damage on all of the floors of the 4-story building, which consists of 64 apartment units. Around 120 residents were evacuated. Building inspectors determined the structure was uninhabitable and electricity was shut off inside the complex.

No one was injured during the flooding. Residents who were unable to find shelter were relocated to the Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company Hall on Ogletown Road in Newark, Delaware. Other residents are staying with family or friends. The American Red Cross is also helping with longer term sheltering arrangements.