On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of updated COVID-19 booster vaccines from both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared their recommendation on Tuesday that everyone ages six months and older should get this updated booster.

The vaccine will be available at places such as pharmacies, doctor's offices and clinics. Most major insurers are covering the new vaccine which means you can receive it for free.

These new boosters come as hospitals are seeing an uptick in COVID cases and health officials are urging everyone to take precautions.

For a full list of locations where boosters are available in your community, click here.

Delaware

The Delaware Division of Public Health recommends that everyone get the new COVID-19 booster vaccines when they become available in the state over the next week.

The DPH suggested on Friday that anyone who has not received a COVID vaccine yet, and those whose last dose was over 2 months ago, are eligible for this new booster.

The state says the boosters will be available at pharmacies and various health facilities throughout the First State.

New Jersey

The New Jersey Department of Health is also encouraging residents to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines as we enter the fall season.

“The Department will continue to work with providers across the state to make sure everyone who wants the added protection of the updated COVID-19 shot can easily access it, especially the state’s vulnerable populations and those who are under- or uninsured,” acting health commissioner Dr. Kaitlan Baston said.

The new booster will become available at pharmacies and healthcare facilities throughout the Garden State over the next few weeks.

Pennsylvania

The website for the Pennsylvania Department of Health has the state's updated guidelines for who should get updated booster vaccines and when.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia's Health Department issued a recommendation that residents should get these newly updated boosters when they become available.