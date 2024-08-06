Del. troopers kill man sought in woman's slaying in shootout on electrical tower

State police troopers in Delaware shot and killed a Milford man in a shootout on Sunday after the individual, allegedly climbed an electrical tower and shot at police officials after he was sought in the slaying of a 22-year-old woman and the arson of his ex-wife's Stanton home.

According to police, the incident that spread through miles of Delaware began at about 9:41 a.m. on Sunday when troopers were dispatched to a gas station along the 400 block of Main Street in Stanton on a report of man armed with a gun at a home nearby.

Shortly after that call, officials said they reported -- along with fire crews -- to a fire at a home along the 1700 block of Limestone Road. Upon arrival at that location, first responders found a 22-year-old woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, police officials said.

Despite life-saving efforts, the woman -- who police have not provided further identifying information on -- was pronounced at the scene.

An investigation into this shooting, officials said, revealed that a 57-year-old Milford man -- who officials did not provide further identifying information on as of Tuesday morning -- had forcibly entered that home, which belonged to his ex-wife, and fired shots at the occupants inside.

The 22-year-old woman was struck and, officials said, a 20-year-old man inside the home escaped injury.

The unharmed victim of the shooting ran to the nearby gas station on Main Street to make the call before officials arrived at the house fire, police said.

After the shooting, law enforcement officials believe the gunman set fire to the home and fled in a vehicle.

The man's vehicle was later found traveling in the area of the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal, officials said.

Once contacted by police, law enforcement officials claim, the man climbed onto the lower level of a high-tension electrical tower near the canal. And, though troopers attempted to negotiate with the man for "several hours," officials said he ultimately fired his weapon at troopers and three of them fired back, killing the gunman.

The man, police said, was pronounced at the scene.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing and, officials said, the troopers who fired their service weapons have been put on administrative leave pending a use of force investigation.