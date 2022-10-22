Del. State Police Investigate Shooting Outside ACME Store

Delaware authorities are investigating a shooting that took place outside a Wimington grocery store Friday night.

At around 7:10 p.m., Delaware state troopers responded to the Concord Pike ACME store for a report of a shooting, police said.

An investigation later found that unknown suspects parked their vehicle near a victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. When the victim, whose name was not released, returned to his vehicle, the suspect or suspects shot him in the neck.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency treatment. No other injuries were reported. The victim’s condition was not immediately clear as of Saturday morning.

There is currently no description of the suspect or suspects; the suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver or gray 4-door mid-size SUV.

The case is still under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigation Unit. Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Detective Bange by calling 302-834-2620. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.