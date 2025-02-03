Del. school head arrested, charged with sharing child pornography

The head of a school in Middletown, Delaware has been arrested and charged after, law enforcement officials claim, he shared child pornography materials online.

According to a statement from Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, Justin Smith, 43, has been charged with 25 counts of dealing in child pornography following an investigation that was spurred after, officials allege, online chat accounts belonging to Smith uploaded child sexual abuse materials onto the internet.

During the investigation into these uploads, Jennings' office said that investigators uncovered more child sexual abuse materials on the accounts.

"The evidence in this investigation is shocking and abhorrent,” said Jennings in a statement on Smith's arrest. “There is absolutely nothing more important than protecting our children – especially when it comes to adults in a position of trust.”

Smith, officials said, has served as the Head of School for St. Anne’s Episcopal School -- a kindergarten through 8th grade school -- in Middletown, Delaware, since July of 2024.

Also, Jennings' office clarified that there is currently no indication that the charges against Smith are connected to his role at the school and officials with St. Anne's Episcopal School have been cooperating with the law enforcement investigation.

In a statement, officials with the school told NBC10 that, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, the St. Anne’s Episcopal School Board of Trustees voted unanimously to terminate -- and did terminate -- Smith's employment at the school.

The school's representatives also said they have issued a letter of trespass to ensure Smith's prohibition from the school's campus and access to students and they are working with law enforcement on additional protection measures.

"Thankfully, there is no suggestion or evidence that a child of St. Anne’s Episcopal School or its community is a victim. Given the broad scope of the investigation to date, we do not expect further investigation to give rise to additional concerns or anything involving our community," Harry Baetjer, the president of the school's board of trustees, said in a message to parents after Smith's arrest.

Smith, officials said, has been arraigned and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $625,000 cash bail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Delaware ICAC Task Force at 302-739-2030.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.