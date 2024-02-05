Officials in Delaware, on Monday, announced they have re-captured a man who is alleged to have walked away on Saturday after he was granted a pass for work release from the Plummer Community Corrections Center in Wilmington, Del.

According to police, Jahlier Curtis, 21, of Wilmington, was apprehended on Sunday after he, allegedly, failed to return to the correctional facility after being granted a pass for work release the day before.

However, in a statement released Monday, officials did not detail just how Curtis returned to police custody. other than saying he was apprehended by officers with the state's Department of Correction.

Curtis was in custody for a violation of probation - carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

The PCCC is a Level 4 facility for offenders who are transitioning back into the community and is therefore not secured like Level 5 prisons, officials said.

The facility houses inmates who are in the work release stage of their sentence and they are allowed to leave to go to work, seek jobs or attend approved treatment sessions, according to the Delaware Department of Correction.

After he was returned to custody, he was arraigned on Sunday and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $5,000 secured bond.

Officials did not say whether Curtis will face new charges following his weekend escape.