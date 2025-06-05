Delaware

Del. police seek same suspect in 5 separate burglaries over single weekend

Law enforcement officials in Wilmington, Delaware are on the lookout for an individual who, officials believe, burglarized at least five separate properties from May 31 through June 1, 2025.

Police in Wilmington, Delaware have released surveillance images in the hopes of tracking down a suspect who, officials believe, burglarized at least five separate properties over the course of a single weekend.

According to police, the same suspect is sought after officers responded to burglaries reported on the 2200 block of West 9th Street, the 700 block of Nottingham Road, the 900 block of North Bancroft Parkway, the 2200 block of Fairfield Place, and the 2200 block of Highland Place, which all happened last weekend.

Police in Wilmington, Delaware are seeking this individual for their suspected involvement in at least five burglaries from May 31, through June 1, 2025.
Officials said the burglaries were all reported from May 31 through June 1, 2025.

Anyone with information on this individual or these incidents is asked to contact Wilmington Police Department Detective Justin Wilkers at 302-576-3634 or by email at Justin.wilkers@cj.state.de.us

Tipsters can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.com.

