Del. police seek man who attempted to kidnap child, officials say

Police in Delaware are investigating after a man allegedly attempted to kidnap a child from a mobile home park in Smyrna on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened at about 8:41 p.m. on Saturday at Spruce Court in the Holly Hills Estates mobile home park.

At that time, officials claim, a man -- described at being about 20 to 30 years of age, standing about five-foot, ten-inches to six-feet tall, with brown or green eyes, dirty blonde hair and no facial hair, who was wearing black pants and a black hoodie at the time of the incident -- approached a 12-year-old child and started asking questions.

Officials claim that, during that conversation, at some point, the man grabbed the child by the arm.

However, police officials said the child was able to escape the man's grasp and call for help.

On Saturday evening, officials said that officers searched the area for the individual but were unable to locate the man.

The child, police said, was unharmed in the incident.

The Delaware State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information to contact Detective S. Ryan at (302) 698-8443.

Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.