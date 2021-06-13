Kent County

Del. Man Mowing Lawn Killed as Passing Car Flips, Pins Him to Ground

By Rudy Chinchilla

A person pushes a lawn mower

A 74-year-old Delaware man died while mowing his lawn when a car veered onto his property, struck him, flipped and pinned him to the ground.

State police said the Camden Wyoming man was mowing the ditch in front of his home on the 4000 block of Westville Road just before 8 p.m. Saturday when the car, for unknown reasons, veered off the road, struck a culvert pipe and crossed the man’s driveway.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The car then struck man as he was pushing his mower, overturned and pinned him underneath, police said. Paramedics rushed the man to Bayhealth Hospital in Kent, where he was pronounced dead.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

schooling in a pandemic 23 hours ago

NJ School Mask Mandate Frustrations Spill Out During Hearing

Philadelphia 14 hours ago

Search Underway for Missing ‘High Risk' 73-Year-Old Man

The 59-year-old woman driving the car was treated on the scene for minor injuries and then released.

State police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Wheatley by calling 302-698-8518. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by dialing 1-800-TIP-3333 or going to the Delaware Crime Stoppers website.

This article tagged under:

Kent CountyDelaware
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us