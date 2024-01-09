A 27-year-old Delaware man has been federally indicted and faces new charges after an investigation found that he, allegedly, coerced an 11-year-old child -- that he had taken from a New Jersey home after they met through online video games -- into creating child pornography for him.

According to David C. Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, Darius Matylewich, 27, of Bear, Delaware, is facing new charges of coercion and enticement of a minor as well as production of child pornography, after he traveled to Wayne Township, New Jersey, to meet a child, who he then took 135 miles back to his home in Delaware in September of last year.

Police with the New Castle County Police Department safely recovered the 11-year-old victim about four hours after their disappearance.

Matylewich was arrested the same day that the victim was reported missing and he was charged with kidnapping and child endangerment at that time.

Officials said the two met through chatting in games such as Roblox and Dead by Daylight and they communicated on Discord, TikTok and Snapchat before the incident.

Federal officials said Tuesday that subsequent investigation has, allegedly, uncovered evidence that Matylewich coerced the 11-year-old victim to perform sexual acts and to create child pornography for him.

Investigators, officials claim, also recovered messages in which Matylewich "described covertly watching and following the victim near a New Jersey home."

According to police, Matylewich "used an application on his iPhone to record conversations, videos, and images of the 11-year-old performing sexual acts that Matylewich solicited from the victim via Snapchat."

He then stored the videos and images that depicted child pornography into a "hidden" folder on his cell phone, police officials said.

Federal officials have charged Matylewich with coercion and enticement of a minor and production of child pornography. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 15 years of in prison and up to a maximum period of life imprisonment.