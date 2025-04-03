Finishing up her senior year of high school, Kayla Shoop’s course load includes a college class at the University of Delaware. The Smyrna High School student is earning college credits without having to leave high school and without having to pay.

“This is a college class taken for free in high school. It is such a cool opportunity for people to get to do,” said Shoop.

Shoop is taking advantage of the University of Delaware’s Early College Credit program, which offers free college courses to eligible high school students across Delaware’s three counties.

“It offers young people who are highly motivated an opportunity to interface with college learning and the rigor of college academics without ever leaving home or leaving high school and incurring debt,” said Mark Clodfelter, Associate Dean of Professional and Continuing studies at University of Delaware.

The university launched the program, a dual enrollment program, in 2020. Wrapping up its fifth year, more than 1,000 Delaware high school students have participated. Aimed at increasing access and making a college degree more attainable, the program invites students from 26 partner high schools to earn up to 12 college credits at UD before they graduate.

The students complete their coursework online, learning alongside UD students and taught by UD professors. Students need to be attending one of the partner high schools to participate and need the recommendation of an official at their school.

Expanding access to dual enrollment opportunities

University officials say, while they have other dual enrollment programs at the university, they launched the ECC program to expand access and break down barriers by providing a no cost option to Delaware high school students.

“Access is the heart of it, which should ultimately lead to higher student success,” said Clodfelter. “We believe that access to the quality of education provided at the University of Delaware shouldn’t be relegated to any one cross-section of Delaware. It should be for everyone.”

Nationwide, dual enrollment college courses have surged in popularity. According to the Community College Research Center, dual enrollment college courses are now offered at 90% of public high schools across the country and nearly 2.5 million high school students take dual enrollment college courses each year. A report from CCRC documented higher rates of college-going and completion for dual enrollment students, but it also identified room for improvement surrounding access to such courses.

At the University of Delaware, officials say they have doubled the number of participating high schools for their ECC program in five years. They don’t have any trouble filling slots, enrolling a full cohort each semester. University officials say they hope to add even more partner high schools in the future.

“It’s a great mix of public and private institutions that span all three of the counties in Delaware and our focus right now is on continuing to enhance the experience for those involved,” said Clodfelter. “But we look forward to the day when we can invite more partners because we think it should be something for everyone.”

Until then, the university urges students who attend the 26 high schools already participating to speak with their guidance counselor about the opportunity and get enrolled.

A head start

When Kayla Shoop graduates from Smyrna High School, she expects to already have at least a semester of college in the books. In addition to the UD ECC program, she is involved in another dual enrollment program and takes AP classes. Depending on what school she attends and what credits they accept, she could graduate in three years instead of four.

“It’s not only helpful to me thinking about what I am paying going to college, but the early preparation you get for going into college,” said Shoop.

Her classmate, Madelin Spellicy, agreed. Spellicy is taking her second course through the UD ECC program. She also expects to graduate high school with about a semester’s worth of college credits completed.

“Thinking about college, it is a stressful thing, but I feel like I am prepared for it especially with this experience I gain opportunities,” said Spellicy.

In addition to saving thousands of dollars, university officials say the program instills confidence in students who may have doubted their ability to succeed in college.

“Hearing high school students say, ‘I feel like I can succeed in college, I didn’t think I could do this and now I can,’ I mean that, as a teacher, makes me feel so good,” said Lydia Timmins, who teaches a course in UD’s ECC program.

“I call it academic momentum and this momentum that they gain through this early college credit program will propel them forward and give them a posture of success,” said Clodfelter.