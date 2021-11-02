Philadelphia

Defense Begins in Trial of Johnny Doc and Bobby Henon

The judge rejected a defense request to dismiss the case against union boss Johnny “Doc” Dougherty and Philadelphia council member Bobby Henon.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Prosecutors put on sufficient trial evidence over four weeks to send corruption charges against a powerful Philadelphia labor leader and city council member to a jury, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

The judge rejected a defense request to dismiss the case against union boss Johnny “Doc” Dougherty and Philadelphia council member Bobby Henon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

However, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl did agree to drop charges against Dougherty linked to an alleged bribe involving a set of new windows for Henon’s chief of staff. Prosecutors had said Henon opposed a city council resolution for a performance audit of the Philadelphia Parking Authority in exchange for glass for those windows.

The trial then moved to the defense phase.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 23 hours ago

Father Gunned Down in Front of 2 Teen Daughters in Queen Village

election guide Nov 1

Who Is on the Ballot in NJ, Pa.? A Guide to the Off-Year Election Before ’22 Midterms

Prosecutors hope to prove that Dougherty kept Henon in a $70,000-a-year union job so he could influence Henon's work at City Hall. Defense lawyers insist there's been no undue influence and say the city allows council members to hold outside jobs.

Dougherty, a major force in Pennsylvania politics, has steered more than $30 million over the years to mostly Democratic candidates, and his brother sits on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

He still faces a second trial on charges he and others embezzled more than $600,000 from Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which he leads.

Jurors have heard wiretaps of his phone calls to Henon, Mayor Jim Kenney and others. And prosecutors closed their case Tuesday afternoon by playing a conversation between Dougherty and the mayor in November 2015, the month he took office, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

During the call, Dougherty says of Henon, “he's on my payroll.”

The defense case is expected to last one to three days.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaJohn DoughertyBobby Henon
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us