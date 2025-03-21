Investigation underway after decomposed body found near river in Delaware: Police

Police in Wilmington, Delaware, are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman whose remains were found earlier this month on the banks of the Christina River.

The Wilmington Police Department shared that on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. 7th St. after receiving reports of a deceased person on the banks of the Christina River.

Upon arrival, police said officers had found the decomposed remains of an unknown individual, and the remains were turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences.

Police said following an autopsy, investigators learned that the victim was a woman believed to be between the ages of 25 and 35 and could have possibly been in the river since December of 2024.

While there were no immediate signs of foul play, police said the victim’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

Police have shared photos of two tattoos that are on the victim's body and are asking members of the public to contact investigators if they have any information about her identity.

Anyone with information can contact Detective James Rook of the WPD Criminal Investigations Division at 302-576-3621 or James.Rook@CJ.State.de.us.