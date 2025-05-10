Investigation underway after woman found dead in Schuylkill River: Police

Philadelphia police are investigating a woman's death after her body was discovered in the Schuylkill River Saturday morning.

Police said officers were called to the 4500 block of Kelly Drive at approximately 10:40 a.m. Saturday, May 10, 2025, after receiving reports of a person in the river.

Medics on scene pronounced the woman dead at 11 a.m.

No details about the identity of the woman have been released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

