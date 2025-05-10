Philadelphia

Investigation underway after woman found dead in Schuylkill River: Police

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia police are investigating a woman's death after her body was discovered in the Schuylkill River Saturday morning.

Police said officers were called to the 4500 block of Kelly Drive at approximately 10:40 a.m. Saturday, May 10, 2025, after receiving reports of a person in the river.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Medics on scene pronounced the woman dead at 11 a.m.

No details about the identity of the woman have been released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSchuylkill River
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us