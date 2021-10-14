Dealers Used Ambulances to Transport Cocaine in Philly and Montco, DA Says

What to Know Javier Berrios, 50, of Souderton, Robert McMillion III, 44, of Quakertown, as well as Hannibal Harvey, 47, Odongo Harvey, 50, Sharon Jones, 51, and Glendel Young, 40, all of Philadelphia, were arrested and charged with multiple offenses.

Police say the six suspects took part in a massive drug trafficking operation in which ambulances were used to transport cocaine through Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

Investigators seized six pounds of cocaine worth approximately $200,000 in street value, two pounds of marijuana, three handguns, including two that were stolen and one that had an obliterated serial number, and approximately $15,000 in cash, officials said.

Javier Berrios, 50, of Souderton, Robert McMillion III, 44, of Quakertown, as well as Hannibal Harvey, 47, Odongo Harvey, 50, Sharon Jones, 51, and Glendel Young, 40, all of Philadelphia, were arrested and charged with corrupt organization, possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities, firearms offenses, criminal use of a communications facility and other related offenses.

Officials say the investigation began when police learned Berrios and McMillion were working together to sell a large amount of cocaine in both Souderton, Pennsylvania, and throughout Montgomery County. Berrios was obtaining a cocaine supply from Hannibal Harvey as part of a drug trafficking organization that was operating in both Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, according to investigators.

The Montgomery County Detective Bureau’s Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Hatfield Township Police and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Local Drug Task Force then took part in an investigation that involved controlled buys of cocaine, surveillance, witnesses and numerous search warrants.

Investigators determined the drug trafficking organization employed sub dealers who then worked with lower-level dealers to distribute and sell large amounts of cocaine in Montgomery County and Philadelphia. Investigators also identified Glendel Young as one of the key figures who supplied cocaine to Hannibal Harvey who was being helped by his brother Odongo Harvey, officials said. They then supplied the drugs to McMillion, Berrios and Jones, according to investigators.

Investigators also said McMillion and his employees, including Jones, were using ambulances from McMillion’s business, Preferred Medical Transport in Colmar, to transport the cocaine and facilitate drug deliveries.

McMillion and Hannibal Harvey delivered approximately 140 grams or five ounces of cocaine to Berrios approximately every seven days, investigators said. Each of these weekly deliveries included an additional “eight ball” or 3.5 grams of cocaine that Hannibal Harvey gave to Berrios as a no-charge “bonus” to thank him for his productive work as a sub-dealer, according to officials.

Investigators said that during at least one occasion, Berrios’ “bonus” was three “eight balls” or 10.5 grams of cocaine from Hannibal Harvey.

Overall, investigators estimated Berrios was receiving and selling approximately 7,280 grams or 7.2 kilograms (15.84 pounds) of cocaine every year since at least 2019. They also said cash payments were exchanged each time Berrios or another sub-dealer was resupplied with cocaine.

Multiple search warrants were executed toward the end of the investigation. Investigators seized six pounds of cocaine worth approximately $200,000 in street value, two pounds of marijuana, three handguns, including two that were stolen and one that had an obliterated serial number, and approximately $15,000 in cash, officials said.

“The investigation resulting in these six arrests shut off a significant pipeline for cocaine in Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, and our county is safer for it,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. “Law enforcement in Montgomery County, partnered with the Attorney General Shapiro’s team, are committed to stopping the flow of poison in Montgomery County—whether that poison is significant quantities of cocaine or heroin/fentanyl or methamphetamine.”

All six suspects were arraigned on Oct. 7. Bail was set for Young at $150,000 cash, $50,000 cash for Berrios and Hannibal Harvey, $25,000 cash for McMillion and Odongo Harvey and $10,000 unsecured for Jones.

Jones was released on her own recognizance. Hannibal Harvey, Odongo Harvey, McMillion and Young were all released after posting bail. Berrios was unable to make bail and was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Preliminary hearings for the six suspects are scheduled to begin on Oct. 19.

“Our collaborative efforts shut down this drug trafficking ring and will help keep this poison off the streets of Montgomery County and Philadelphia,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “I’m thankful for our partners in Montgomery County and for our shared commitment to stopping these dangerous operations and keeping Pennsylvanians safe.”