1 dies, kids and others hurt in NJ car crash

A person died in a weekend crash along a South Jersey road that left five others -- including kids -- hurt, police in Camden County said.

Two cars crashed along Sicklerville Road near Sheridan Drive around 3 p.m. on March 23, 2025, Winslow Township police said.

Responding officers found six people hurt between the two cars, police said.

One person was medevac'd to Cooper University Hospital, while three juveniles went there by ambulance, police said. Two others were rushed by ambulance to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital.

One of the people taken to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital later died, police said. That dead person -- who has yet to be named -- was driving one of the cars.

Investigators didn't reveal the extent of the injuries to anyone else in the crash.

The cause of the wreck remained under investigation.