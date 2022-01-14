Cumberland County

Man Shot, Killed as He Walked Out of NJ Wawa

Luis Rivera was shot and killed as he walked out of the North Delsea Drive Wawa in Vineland, New Jersey, overnight

By NBC10 Staff

Sun rises over Vineland Wawa store
NBC10 - Miguel Martinez-Valle

Lee la historia en español aquí.

A man was gunned down as he walked out of a Vineland, New Jersey, Wawa store late Thursday night in what authorities believe was a targeted attack.

Vineland police and members of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the Wawa at 501 N Delsea Dr. to find 23-year-old Luis Rivera dead of a gunshot wound, the prosecutor's office said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 23-year-old Vineland man was targeted as he exited the store.

"This does not appear to be a random act," a news release from prosecutor's said.

Investigators haven't named any suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Vineland police Det. Christopher Fixler at 856-460-0806 or Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit Det. Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233. Tips can also be sent anonymously through vpd.tips or ccpo.tips.

