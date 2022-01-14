Man Shot, Killed as He Walked Out of NJ Wawa

Lee la historia en español aquí.

A man was gunned down as he walked out of a Vineland, New Jersey, Wawa store late Thursday night in what authorities believe was a targeted attack.

Vineland police and members of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the Wawa at 501 N Delsea Dr. to find 23-year-old Luis Rivera dead of a gunshot wound, the prosecutor's office said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 23-year-old Vineland man was targeted as he exited the store.

"This does not appear to be a random act," a news release from prosecutor's said.

Investigators haven't named any suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Vineland police Det. Christopher Fixler at 856-460-0806 or Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit Det. Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233. Tips can also be sent anonymously through vpd.tips or ccpo.tips.