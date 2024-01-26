An investigation is underway after a triple shooting left a man dead on Friday night, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 5600 block of Pentridge Street in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Philadelphia, police said.

The man who was killed was in his late twenties, officials reported. He was shot multiple times throughout his body.

Police took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 7:30 p.m., according to officials.

The second victim in the triple shooting was a woman in her fifties who suffered gunshot wounds to her arm and chest, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital by officers where she is listed in stable condition.

A third victim is a man in his thirties who was taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle. He is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his stomach, police said.

Police said in a statement that the Homicide Unit is investigating this shooting.

As of Friday night, there have been no arrests made and no weapons recovered in connection to this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.