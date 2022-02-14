Man Stabbed to Death Outside South Philly Wawa

A man was stabbed to death outside of a South Philadelphia Wawa early Monday.

The stabbing took place around 4:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the convenience store at 1602 South Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia police said.

The unidentified man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police officers could be seen talking to people inside the store and searching for clues outside. An area in front of the store was blocked off with yellow police tape.

Police didn't name a suspect in Monday morning's homicide.

This wasn't the first deadly incident outside that particular Wawa in the past year. A man was shot and killed outside the store on Oct. 1.

NBC10 has reached out to Wawa for comment, but has yet to hear back.

To date, there have at least 55 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022, down 18% from the same time last year, which ended with a record number of killings.

This story is developing and will be updated.