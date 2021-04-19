Pennsylvania

Experienced Skydiver From NJ Dies in Pa. Accident

'Something could have happened in the air. Something could have happened, you know, with the chute. We are not sure yet,' Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac said

A red parachute
Getty Images

Authorities in Pennsylvania on Monday were investigating a skydiving accident which claimed the life of a New Jersey man.

The incident happened Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials found the body of Ed Harney, 74, of Paramus, New Jersey, in a wooded area. His friends told police Harney was an experienced skydiver.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus vaccine 2 hours ago

NJ Joins Del. and Pa., Makes Everyone 16 and Older Eligible for COVID Vaccines

Delaware 23 hours ago

Bonding Over Basketball: State Trooper, Boy Get Recognized by NBA Star

Harney’s parachute opened but eventually separated from him, authorities told WNEP-TV.

“Something could have happened in the air. Something could have happened, you know, with the chute. We are not sure yet,” said Tom Yanac, Monroe County coroner.

The cause of death was pending an autopsy.

The Federal Aviation Administration has joined the investigation.

.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaNew Jerseypoconosskydiving
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us