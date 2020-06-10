Seven Shot, One Killed, in Shootout at Philadelphia Housing Complex

A shootout where dozens of shots were fired in the courtyard of a Philadelphia housing complex left one person dead and at least six people hurt overnight.

At least 50 gunshots were fired from at least two guns during the shootout inside the courtyard of the Spring Garden Apartments near 7th and Wallace streets on the line of the Northern Liberties neighborhood just before midnight.

@PhillyPolice found 50+ shell casings from two different guns. The body of a young man was found laying in the grass, he was shot in the face. 4 other gunshot victims to Temple, 2 to Jefferson. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/8qVY0BcNjA — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) June 10, 2020

Initially, six people – including a 58-year-old man – were reported shot and were being treated after showing up at local hospitals. Then early Wednesday, investigators found a man in his 20s dead behind some cars, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The crime scene extended over a large area as homes and cars were also struck, shattering windows. Police spent hours laying out evidence markers and searching for clues as they try to track down the shooters.

“It’s just outrageous, that’s all I can say… it’s just really crazy,” one resident said.

Philadelphia has seen an uptick in deadly violence this year. There have been at least 176 homicides as of Tuesday. That's up 26% from the same date last year and is the highest homicide total at this point in the year since at least 2007.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.