Multiple Philly Shootings During Violent Wednesday Leave at Least 4 Dead, 6 Hurt

At least four people were killed, including a teenager, while at least six others were injured in at least six separate shootings during a violent Wednesday in Philadelphia.

The first shooting occurred on 17th Street and Erie Avenue in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga section. An 18-year-old was shot once in the neck. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:31 p.m. No arrests were made and police have not recovered any weapons or released information on any suspects in connection to the shooting.

The violence continued Wednesday night in North Philadelphia. A 55-year-old man, 47-year-old man and man in his mid-20s were all on the 2700 block of North Warnock Street at 7:34 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The 55-year-old man was shot once in the chest and once in the left hand, the 47-year-old man was shot once in each leg and the man in his mid-20’s was shot once in each leg as well.

All three victims were taken to Temple University Hospital. The 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m. while the two other victims are stable.

No arrests were made in the shooting and a weapon has not been recovered.

At 8:09 p.m., a 22-year-old man was on the 2200 block of South 69th Street when a gunman opened fire. The man was shot three times in the chest and twice in the back. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m. A woman who was driving nearby also suffered a graze wound in the shooting.

Then, in West Philadelphia, two men were on the 5100 block of Haverford Avenue at 8:24 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. One man was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the hip.

Both victims were taken to Presbyterian Hospital. The man who was shot in the chest is in critical condition while the second victim is stable.

Three men were arrested in connection to the shooting while three weapons were recovered. Police have not yet revealed the identities of the three suspects or the charges against them.

Then around 10:30 p.m. police arrived to the 3000 block of A Street in the Kensington neighborhood to be told that a man who had been shot had gotten into a car. During the investigation a 44-year-old man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds to his neck, chest, back and legs, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Doctors pronounced that man dead just before midnight. Investigators tracked down the driver who dropped him off and questioned the driver. No one has been charged.

Then, shortly before midnight a 43-year-old man was shot in the back and thigh along the 5000 block of Thompson Street. He was listed in stable condition at the hospital and no arrest was made, police said.

More than 300 people have been shot in Philadelphia so far this year and the homicide count -- 83 at the end of Wednesday -- is up around 25% from where it was a year ago, which was an already unusually deadly year. City Council members are currently working on a plan called the "Anti-Violence Resource Network" which aims to quickly provide work for those who are at risk of engaging in violence or in need of employment.

City Council President Darrell Clarke expects council members to approve of the plan on Thursday.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.