A young man was gunned down inside a Philadelphia takeout restaurant overnight as the city grapples with a homicide total that has already exceeded the total from all of last year with almost three months still to go.

A gunman began firing into the open door of Dong Jin Liu takeout at South 54th Street and Willows Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Philadelphia police said.

A 19-year-old was struck six times and collapsed in the restaurant, police said. He would later die at the hospital.

NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal reports on a shooting inside a Kingsessing Chinese takeout restaurant that left a young man dead overnight. The number of people killed in Philadelphia so far this year has already broken the total from all of 2019.

Investigators said it appeared the man was targeted. The search for his shooter continued Tuesday.

Targeted shootings are being partly blamed for the city’s homicide rate being at its worst in nearly three decades.

People are settling beefs with gunfire, police have said. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said generally killings that happen in bunches are in part due to retaliatory gunfire.

Entering Tuesday, Philadelphia police reported at least 363 homicides so far this year, a 40% increase from the same date last year and already exceeding last year’s homicide count of 356.

Other victims of recent deadly shootings include a teenage boy shot near his South Philadelphia home and a Lowe’s employee shot in the parking lot outside his store.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he is heartbroken by the homicides and said urgency is needed to address gun violence.

Heartbroken by the rising violence in our city this year. Communities have been traumatized—families torn apart. Yesterday, we surpassed the 2019 total homicide rate. We're marking this tragic milestone with greater urgency to expand what we know works in addressing gun violence. — Jim #MaskUpPHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) October 6, 2020

Outlaw addressed what police are doing to stop the deadly violence and shootings at a 9:15 a.m. Tuesday news conference. You can watch her comments live on this page.

“Yesterday, we experienced a Monday when six people were senselessly killed,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Tuesday while addressing the surge in homicides. She called the recent killings "sickening" and "shameful" since some have targeted vulnerable people.

Outlaw said that while numbers are high, police are seeing positive trends, including decreases in homicides at various districts. She also said there was a 10% decrease in killings over a 28-day period.

She said a holistic approach by law enforcement, leaders and communities must be used to deter gun violence. She also said that her department will push for more funding for technology moving forward.

"We need folks to come forward," Outlaw said while pleading for an end to not speaking up about crimes in neighborhoods.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.