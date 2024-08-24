2 men killed in separate Northeast Philly shootings, police say

Two men are dead after two separate shootings in Northeast Philadelphia, according to a spokesperson from the Philadelphia Police Department. Both incidents are under investigation.

The first shooting happened in the Kensington section of the city at the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Tusculum Street, police said.

Officers were called to the area for reports of a person with a gun just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, according to police.

When police got there, they found a man in his mid-thirties suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital by officers where he was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m.

A second shooting incident happened on the 2600 block of Rhawn Street where officers were called to reports of a person with a gun just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, police said.

Before police were able to respond to the scene, a man in his late twenties showed up to a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in a private vehicle, officials explained.

The man was pronounced dead around 2:41 a.m., according to officials.

Both of these incidents are under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit. If you have any information on either of these deadly shootings, please call 215-686-3334.

You can also leave a tip on the tipline by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

These are developing stories. Check back here for updates.

These shootings come just hours after a man was killed and a boy was left hurt in a double shooting in North Philadelphia as well as a man being shot and killed in Olney on Friday.