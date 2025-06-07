Shootings in Philadelphia leave 2 dead, 2 injured in 4 separate incidents

Philadelphia police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that happened Friday night into Saturday morning, which left two men dead and another two injured.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the first incident happened on Friday, June 6, 2025, around 10:30 p.m., on the 800 block of West Duncannon Street. A 40-year-old man had sustained gunshot wounds to his face and chest.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said the man was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

The next shooting happened around 5:09 a.m. on Saturday, June 7, 2025, on the 5000 block of North Franklin Street. Police said medics pronounced a man dead at the scene.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Then, just a few minutes later, around 5:13 a.m., officers responded to another shooting at the intersection of Hunting Park Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard. Police said the officers found a man suffering after being shot, transported him to the hospital, where he was then pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said officers then got a call that a shooting victim arrived at an area hospital around 6:30 a.m. The man was listed in stable condition.

The incident had taken place on the 900 block of Rising Sun Avenue, according to police.

Police said no arrests have been made in any of these cases.