Man gunned down in middle of day on Philly street

A man was shot and killed on a Philadelphia street in the middle of dreary Friday.

Police officers rushed to the intersection of Castor Avenue and Amber Street -- on the edge of the Frankford and Kensington neighborhoods -- around 11:30 a.m. to find a man shot multiple times throughout his body, Philadelphia police said.

Officers rushed the man to the hospital where he died a short time later, police said.

Investigators blocked roads in the area as they searched for clues. They recovered three guns at the scene, police said.

One man was taken into custody, but police didn't immediately say how he might have been involved in the killing.

Deadly gun violence continues to rock Philadelphia with most of the at least 361 homicide victims so far in 2023 dying by gunshots. The homicide total so far this year is down about 30% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be deadlier than many other years dating back to 2007, according to police data.