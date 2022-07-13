Man Killed as 17 Shots Were Fired at Him Just Feet From His Home

What to Know A man died after he was shot near his Northeast Philadelphia home Tuesday night, Philadelphia police said.

The man had just parked when three men approached him, investigators said.

At least 17 shots were fired, striking the man in the head, police said.

Police arrived around 10:30 p.m. to find the man shot in the head on the sidewalk in front of his family's home along Walker Street, not far from Harbison Avenue, in the Wissinoming neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers scooped the bleeding man up and rushed him to the hospital where he died a short time later, police said.

Witnesses told investigators that the man, who was in his 30s, had just parked his car and got out of the vehicle when three men approached him near the front steps, Small said.

"At least 17 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon," Small said. "Most of (the shell casings) were on the sidewalk just a few feet away from where this victim was found by police."

The three men ran off onto nearby Benner Street, police said.

Investigators didn't reveal a motive for the deadly shooting.

This is the latest homicide in Philadelphia where at least 289 people have been killed so far in 2022. That's down just 2% from last year, which wound up being the deadliest in Philadelphia's recorded history.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.