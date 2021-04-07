North Philadelphia

Two Gunmen Shoot, Kill Teenage Boy in North Philly

The 15-year-old boy was on 26th and Somerset streets Tuesday night when two gunmen opened fire

By David Chang and Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teen boy was shot and killed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night. 

The 15-year-old boy was around 26th and Somerset streets around 10:30 p.m. when at least two gunman opened fire, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The teen was shot in the chest and thigh and taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

The Lineup 43 mins ago

The Great Ketchup Shortage of 2021: The Lineup

Pennsylvania 7 mins ago

Pa. Lawmakers Signal Support for Child Sex Abuse Window in Bill Form

Real-time crime cameras in the are captured the shooting as two men in dark clothing approached the boy and began firing, Small said. At least 12 shots were fired from two separate weapons.

The shooters ran off on Somerset.

No arrests have been made and police have not revealed a motive for the shooting.

At least 16 children have killed in Philadelphia this year as the city grapples with gun violence. To date, at least 129 homicides have been reported in the city -- a 33% increase over the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest year in the city in decades.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphiashootinggun violence
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us