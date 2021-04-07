Two Gunmen Shoot, Kill Teenage Boy in North Philly

A teen boy was shot and killed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night.

The 15-year-old boy was around 26th and Somerset streets around 10:30 p.m. when at least two gunman opened fire, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The teen was shot in the chest and thigh and taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Real-time crime cameras in the are captured the shooting as two men in dark clothing approached the boy and began firing, Small said. At least 12 shots were fired from two separate weapons.

The shooters ran off on Somerset.

No arrests have been made and police have not revealed a motive for the shooting.

At least 16 children have killed in Philadelphia this year as the city grapples with gun violence. To date, at least 129 homicides have been reported in the city -- a 33% increase over the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest year in the city in decades.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.