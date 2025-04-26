Philadelphia police investigating deadly shooting, several stabbings overnight

Philadelphia police are investigating a series of violent incidents that left one person dead and four others injured overnight, all within a span of just a few hours.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the first incident occurred around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Officers had responded to the 17th and Cecil B. Moore Ave., after receiving reports of a person with a weapon.

Police said a 16-year-old girl had suffered multiple stab wounds to the body. She was transported to the hospital, where she was placed in stable condition.

Then, around 12:50 p.m., police said officers responded to an area hospital after a man arrived with a stab wound. The location of the incident was at 21st and Diamond St.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Less than an hour later, at 1:22 a.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Frankford Ave after a man had been shot, police said. He was transported to the hospital by police and later died from his injury at 1:36 a.m.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Then, around 2:20 a.m., police said officers responded to the 500 block of East Clearfield St., after reports of an assault.

Police said officers learned that a 29-year-old man was sitting on the ground when someone stabbed him in the arm, stomach, and right leg. The man was transported to the hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

Police said no arrests have been made in any of these incidents.