South Philadelphia

Young Man Dies After Being Shot 9 Times in South Philly Shopping Center Parking Lot

The deadly shooting took place in the middle of Monday in the parking lot of the Lowe's store at 2106 South Christopher Columbus Blvd

By Dan Stamm

Police investigate deadly shooting in Lowe's parking lot
NBC10 - Brandon Hudson

A young man was shot nine times and killed in the parking lot of a popular South Philadelphia shopping center in the middle of the day Monday.

The deadly shooting took place just after 1 p.m. outside of the Lowe’s store on South Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia police said.

The 21-year-old man was shot at least nine times throughout his body and died a short time later at the hospital.

Police could be seen taping off part of the shopping center parking lot as they searched for the shooter.

It was unclear if the shooting victim had any connection to the store. Some store employees appeared distraught by the deadly shooting.

This homicide would bring Philadelphia to the same total (356) of homicides it had all of last year. Deadly violence has hit Philadelphia hard this year with at least 355 homicides entering Monday -- a 38% increase from this time last year, according to Philadelphia police stats.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

South Philadelphiagun violencedeadly shooting
