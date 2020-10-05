Young Man Dies After Being Shot 9 Times in South Philly Shopping Center Parking Lot

A young man was shot nine times and killed in the parking lot of a popular South Philadelphia shopping center in the middle of the day Monday.

The deadly shooting took place just after 1 p.m. outside of the Lowe’s store on South Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia police said.

The 21-year-old man was shot at least nine times throughout his body and died a short time later at the hospital.

Police could be seen taping off part of the shopping center parking lot as they searched for the shooter.

It was unclear if the shooting victim had any connection to the store. Some store employees appeared distraught by the deadly shooting.

#BREAKING #UPDATE @PhillyPolice confirm deadly shooting in Lowe’s parking lot off S Columbus Blvd. 21yo man shot 9 times. Police haven’t said if victim is connected to the store, but some store employees are distraught. The homicide at least ties 2019 total. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/HR7yOrhaUs — Brandon Hudson (@BHudTV) October 5, 2020

This homicide would bring Philadelphia to the same total (356) of homicides it had all of last year. Deadly violence has hit Philadelphia hard this year with at least 355 homicides entering Monday -- a 38% increase from this time last year, according to Philadelphia police stats.

