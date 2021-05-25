Deadly Shooting Rattles Normally ‘Quiet' Philly Neighborhood, Police Say

A man died and a woman was hurt in a late-night shooting in Philadelphia's normally quiet Queen Village neighborhood.

Police rushed to 2nd and Bainbridge streets -- a block from a popular stretch of South Street -- around 11:30 p.m. Monday after receiving multiple 911 calls about a shooting, Philadelphia police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers found a 34-year-old man shot in the neck in driver's seat of a parked Mercedes sedan parked on Bainbridge, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later.

A 25-year-old woman had managed to get out of the passenger seat after being shot in the abdomen and was found across the street on the sidewalk, Small said. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

"It's a very nice, quiet, normally very safe neighborhood, we don't usually see any problems at all in this particular area," Small said.

At least 11 shots were fired near the driver side of the car, which was still running when police arrived.

"It appears the shooter or shooters was standing on the sidewalk right next to this Mercedes, firing shots into the Mercedes through the driver door window," Small said.

Police said it appeared that a car double parked on Bainbridge Street and one or two people got out just moments before the shooting, Small said. They then hopped into the car which went backwards down Bainbridge Street then sped off on South American Street.

Police didn't have a motive for the shooting, nor an exact description of the suspects. There is a lot of surveillance video in the area that should help with the investigation, Small said.

This wasn't the only deadly shooting in Philadelphia overnight as the city continues to be plagued by deadly gun violence. A man was gunned down at C Street and East Indiana Avenue earlier on Monday night.

Entering Tuesday, at least 206 homicides had been reported in Philadelphia so far this year, a 40% increase from 2020, which was one of the deadliest in Philadelphia's history.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.